The mayor of Pierce said Tuesday he plans to resign after barely a month in office because of “attacks on his character” and “lies” about how he conducts city business.
“There’s a lot of lies going on and there’s a division in the council,” Mayor Mike Vaughan said. “I am an old-school person. I am not a liar. I am not a cheater. I did not do anything ill advised or on purpose to disrupt or do anything wrong with the city.
“I have been attacked by certain people and I choose to resign rather than put my city and its people in harm’s way.”
Vaughan’s actions are being challenged by a citizen who said she was “bullied” and “intimidated” by the mayor and another city councilor when she tried to apply for a noncommercial kennel license for her six dogs. The city’s ordinance allows only three dogs at a residence.
The citizen, Ruth Godwin, said when she went to city hall July 26 to apply for the license, Vaughan and Councilor John Stinson “seemed antagonistic and hostile toward me. It felt to me more like an interrogation than a discussion. Both men repeatedly interrupted me and Mr. Stinson asked several times why I felt that I was `above the law.’ I advised them that I do not think I am above the law and attempted to explain that I was trying to do the right thing by applying for a kennel license.”
In addition, the city’s attorney, Jennifer Tengono, of Moscow, sent a letter to the city on Aug. 2 claiming that recently she has been cut out of communications with the city of Pierce and not advised of their meeting dates or agendas. That letter, which Tengono said was a matter of attorney-client privilege, was provided to the Tribune by a third party.
“Recently, I have not been receiving the agenda in advance and it is creating issues,” Tengono wrote. “I have noticed that items are not being properly noticed as action items, items are being included in executive sessions which are prohibited by the open meeting laws, and matters are being discussed without proper agenda notice.”
Tengono added that because of the lack of communication, “I am wholly unaware of the city’s failure to comply with statutory requirements for these meetings. As a result it is my understanding that there is a divide amongst the city council members as to the legality of the city’s recent meetings and whether or not the city is being forthcoming about city business.”
Vaughan, a self-employed logger who served on the city council for about two and a half years before being appointed mayor in July, acknowledged the division on the city council and said the city clerk, Debra Smith, abruptly resigned Monday because she felt she was being harassed.
The city clerk “has had pretty nasty emails from people,” Vaughan said. “They’ve lived here a year or two. We have some split personalities in our council who think lawyers should be present at meetings” and should be advised of city business.
“They have split the council,” Vaughan said. “I will have my resignation here pretty quick. I’m not going to take my character slandered when I wasn’t even there to defend myself. I have been called several different rude and vulgar names and I have not responded to that. I don’t feel I should.
“I thought it would be fun to be mayor but I’m getting attacked by some people. This is a (defamation) of my character … and I cannot withstand these people lying and cheating about me. I have done nothing to deserve this,” Vaughan said.
Godwin said she is currently trying to educate herself about the process of removing city officials who are abusing their positions. She said she has heard from a few people who would support a recall effort but weren’t prepared to sign a petition.
“Some people want to remain neutral. Some have something — an application or permit — sitting in process awaiting approval from the city. Some hold a position within the city and they don’t want to risk that position,” Godwin said. “I would point out that if you are fearful to exercise your civil rights because you are afraid that our city government will retaliate against you if you do, that is the very definition of tyranny. If you don’t have the guts to step up and take your power back from men who don’t value your rights and liberty, then you don’t deserve those rights and liberty.”
In Tengono’s letter to the city, she reminded city councilors and the mayor that she is well versed in Idaho law regarding open meeting laws and other legal matters.
“However, I cannot provide legal advice to the city if it does not communicate with me,” Tengono wrote. “Not only do I have a professional obligation but I have ethical considerations when dealing with clients who fail to communicate with me or who make decisions to pursue a course of action that is in violation of Idaho law. … At this point I do not feel as though the city is being truthful with me or has the intent to continue candid and open communication with me.”