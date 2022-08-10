The mayor of Pierce said Tuesday he plans to resign after barely a month in office because of “attacks on his character” and “lies” about how he conducts city business.

“There’s a lot of lies going on and there’s a division in the council,” Mayor Mike Vaughan said. “I am an old-school person. I am not a liar. I am not a cheater. I did not do anything ill advised or on purpose to disrupt or do anything wrong with the city.

Tags

Recommended for you