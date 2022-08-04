Pierce couple appreciate what small town has to offer

Bob and Sue Leonard are this year’s grand marshals for Pierce 1860 Days, which starts Friday.

 Courtesy photo

When Sue and Bob Leonard moved from California to the Weippe-Pierce area 50 years ago, they found it a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of big city life.

“We like the small community,” Sue said. “We knew everybody; we weren’t afraid to let our kids go and do things. It was a whole new thing for us, living in California versus moving up here.”

