TACOMA — Pierce County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths.
County totals are now at 7,649 cases and 170 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded March 6.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has reported 549 cases in the past 14 days. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 60.9. The goal for counties in Phase 2 is 25 or fewer per 100,000.
With a six-day data lag required in the state’s Safe Start measurements, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is at 52.7.
Average cases per day over the past 14 days is 39.2.
There are an estimated 1,056 still-active cases in the county, according to the health department.
An average of 1,200 tests per day were run Sept. 6-12, with a 2.5 percent positive rate for the same time frame, which is the most recent data available.
Daily totals for cases and deaths can change as the county receives new information, finds duplicate data or is assigned cases originally attributed to other counties.