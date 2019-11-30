EATONVILLE, Wash. — Authorities say a man died in a shooting involving three Pierce County deputies.
Local news media reported someone returned to their home near Spanaway, Wash., at about 12:30 a.m. Friday to find a stranger inside a pickup truck in their driveway. The homeowner reportedly confronted the man and fired a few warning shots into the ground.
Pierce County deputies later spotted a truck matching the suspect’s description, which crashed near Eatonville.
Deputies tried to talk with the man, which is when the shooting took place.