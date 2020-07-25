D.J. Rogers jumps onto his front to bounce back up onto his feet in a bouncy house at the Opportunities Unlimited Inc.’s annual summer picnic at Pioneer Park on Friday. OUI, which assists people with phsyical and developmental disabilities, stages the picnic for people from the company’s three offices in Lewiston, Moscow and Grangeville.
