PASCO — The driver of a pickup was trapped under a semi truck’s trailer for at least 30 minutes Thursday after the two vehicles collided on Highway 395 in Pasco.
Washington State Patrol troopers were still at the crash scene at noon investigating what happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Foster Wells Road and the highway.
The semi pulling a trailer was heading east on Foster Wells and was turning left onto Highway 395, when a pickup heading south on the highway crashed into the side of the trailer, said WSP Trooper Chris Thorson.
Traffic on Foster Wells has a stop sign at the highway crossing.
The collision wedged the pickup underneath the trailer, trapping the driver. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to cut him free of the truck.
While the pickup was demolished, but the driver was still conscious and talking when he was taken to a local hospital.
The wreckage slowed southbound traffic for about an hour and forced about a mile backup.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the road was partly open again as of 11:20 a.m., and vehicles were using the shoulder of the road to get around the crash.
The southbound lanes were expected to be fully open by 12:30 p.m.