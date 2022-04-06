Firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department spray water on a pickup truck that caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot on the west side of the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston. Fire crews had the blaze out in a few minutes, and it didn’t appear that anyone was hurt in the incident.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region