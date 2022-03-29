OLYMPIA — As of Monday afternoon with the stroke of Gov. Jay Inslee’s pen, pickleball is officially Washington’s state sport.
Played with a paddle and a plastic ball similar to a whiffle ball, pickleball has elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong. The game is played on a court around the same size as a badminton court. But unlike tennis and badminton, players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed and a 7-foot-deep nonvolley zone called the “kitchen” stands in front of the players.
Joined by community members, Florida-based CEO of Pickleball USA Stu Upson and Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, who sponsored the bill, Inslee signed SB 5615 into law Monday afternoon at the home-based court where the sport was conceived.
The game was invented on Bainbridge Island in 1965 when Barney McCallum, Bill Bell and Joel McFee Pritchard were looking to entertain their kids one summer afternoon. Pickleball was named after Pritchard’s cocker spaniel, Pickles.
Since then, pickleball has become one of America’s fastest-growing sports with over 4 million players globally, a bimonthly magazine, weekly tournaments and a national championship held twice a year.
No joke was spared at the signing.
Inslee began by quoting the founding fathers, professing that all are created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights.
“Amongst those rights being the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of pickleball,” he said.
At the signing, Lovick said Washington did not have an official state sport before this bill became law. Pickleball joins the Western Hemlock tree and the Goldfinch as part of Washington’s official iconography.
“The legislature intends to honor and recognize the Washingtonians who created, popularized and continue to enjoy this sport by designating pickleball the official sport of the state of Washington,” the bill states.
Inslee also said the effort to make pickleball an official sport has been three years in the making. He praised the sport as one that can be played as singles or doubles and can be enjoyed by both the young and the old.
“We took the humble cucumber. We made it into a pickle and then we made it into the fastest growing sport in the world today,” he said.