Pickle relish

Lisa Cromer, of Lewiston, hits a shot over the net to Jeri Dyer, of Kamiah, as she stands just outside the court zone known as “the kitchen” Wednesday at the pickleball courts at Sunset Park. The two were working on specific shots and practicing them over and over again. Sometimes they might start with 75 balls and do 75 of one shot, Cromer said.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region