Pickle relish

Lisa Cromer, of Lewiston, hits a shot over the net to Jeri Dyer, of Kamiah, as she stands just outside the court zone known as “the kitchen” Wednesday at the pickleball courts at Lewiston’s Sunset Park. The two were working on specific shots and practicing them over and over again. Sometimes they might start with 75 balls and do 75 of a single type of shot, Cromer said.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lisa Cromer, of Lewiston, hits a shot over the net to Jeri Dyer, of Kamiah, as she stands just outside the court zone known as “the kitchen” Wednesday at the pickleball courts at Sunset Park. The two were working on specific shots and practicing them over and over again. Sometimes they might start with 75 balls and do 75 of one shot, Cromer said.

Tags