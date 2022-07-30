Workers move cases of beer from a trailer to a cooler Friday as they set up for today’s Snake River Rock Festival at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. The festival kicks off with a show and shine car show beginning at 8 a.m., with music beginning at noon and going to 10 p.m. More information about the festival can be found at bit.ly/3PLltKS. Water will be available for $1 at the festival. There also will be water misters and misting tents. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw its warmest day of the season Friday, with a high of 108 degrees recorded at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, according to official readings from the National Weather Service. More triple-digit weather is expected today.
Richard Henry, of Lewiston, sits on a throne of beer cases as he takes a break from unloading.
