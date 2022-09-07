A cowboy charges out of the gate for the tie-down roping slack event at the Lewiston Roundup on Tuesday. The 88th Lewiston Roundup begins at 6:59 tonight with the Xtreme Bulls event and will continue through Saturday. BELOW
August Frank/Tribune
Bulls arrive at the Lewiston Roundup grounds on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Roundup tonight.
August Frank/Tribune
Josiah Long, of Moscow, with Hammered Horse Hoofcare, fits a Roundup competitor’s horse with horseshoes on Tuesday.
A cowboy charges out of the gate for the tie-down roping slack event at the Lewiston Roundup on Tuesday. The 88th Lewiston Roundup begins at 6:59 tonight with the Xtreme Bulls event and will continue through Saturday.
If you go
TONIGHT: Xtreme Bulls
THURSDAY: Family Night; general admission tickets are $5.
FRIDAY: Tough Enough to Wear Pink
SATURDAY: Patriots’ Night; final performance for 2022
TIME: Gates open at 4:59 p.m. every night; rodeo starts at 6:59 p.m. Free Dancin’ in the Grass begins at the She’s Wild Saloon at 9:29 p.m. each night.
LOCATION: Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
ROUNDUP PARADE: The parade on Main Street in downtown Lewiston is scheduled for 9:59 a.m. Saturday. The theme is “Farmland Roots to Cowboy Boots.”