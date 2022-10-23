Aveloc, left, battles against Kane in the fight demo at the first annual Creativity Localized’s Renaissance Fall Festival Fundraiser at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday. The two fighters are with the group Dál Riata, a group of historical enthusiasts working to create a living historical community. The event sponsors kids in school activities when the expenses are more then the family can afford, and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk.
Aveloc, left, battles against Kane in the fight demo at the first annual Creativity Localized’s Renaissance Fall Festival Fundraiser at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday. The two fighters are with the group Dál Riata, a group of historical enthusiasts working to create a living historical community. The event sponsors kids in school activities when the expenses are more then the family can afford, and continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk.
August Frank/Tribune
Weezil the wire worker sends up ashes as he blows on a small fire at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Nathan Nash, left, and James McCormick, aka Magnus, go head-to-head in the hot dog eating contest at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Clint Smith, aka Kovac, puts on his armor ahead of the fight demo at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Aveloc battles against Kane in the fight demo at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
David Livingston, of Clarkston, takes a look at the ring he made with the help of Weezil the wire worker, left, at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Clint Smith, going by the name Kovac, battles against Jesse Bush, or Sir Bole, left, during the fight demo at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Kane, background, fights int he fight demo at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Co-owners of Creativity Localized Laurie Glessner and Crystal Winslow, post for a photo with knights at the first annual Renaissance Fall Festival at Hells Gate State Park on Saturday.