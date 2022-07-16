Lewiston All-Stars and West Valley All-Stars bump fists Friday following the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament at the Airport Park fields in Lewiston. Lewiston lost to West Valley 14-1. The two teams will face off in the championship game at 10 a.m. today at Airport Park Field 1. If Lewiston wins the second game, the teams will play a winner-takes-all game at 9 a.m. Sunday. Lewiston’s 12U team faces West Valley at 1 p.m. today.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston Brooks Draper cheers on his team from the dugout during the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament against West Valley.
August Frank/Tribune
A Lewiston All-Stars coach cheers up Eli Waide as he returns to the dugout during the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament between Lewiston and West Valley.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston All-Stars Brooks Draper skids back to second base during the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament against West Valley.
August Frank/Tribune
A Lewiston Little Leaguer looks out from the dugout during the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament between Lewiston and West Valley.
August Frank/Tribune
A Lewiston coach sprays down the field following the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament.
