Lewiston All-Stars and West Valley All-stars bump fists Friday following the first game of the Idaho State 10U All-Star Baseball Tournament at the Airport Park fields in Lewiston. Lewiston lost to West Valley 14-1. The two teams will face off in the championship game at 10 a.m. today at Airport Park Field 1. If Lewiston wins the second game, the teams will play a winner-takes-all game at 9 a.m. Sunday. Lewiston’s 12U team faces West Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.

