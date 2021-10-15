Asotin Elementary Principal Wes Nicholas fist-bumps Edwin Dir, 10, Thursday after having his head shaved by him as a reward for the school raising $65,167.61 for the Parent Teacher Organization. Dir earned the right to shave Nichols’ head by raising the most money, at around $1,900. In addition to the head-shaving, Nichols was set to spend the night sleeping on the school’s roof.
Asotin Elementary Principal Wes Nicholas gets his head shaved by Edwin Dir, 10, as a reward for the school raising $65,167.61 for the Parent Teacher Organization.
Asotin Elementary Principal Wes Nicholas shakes the loose hair from his freshly shaven head.