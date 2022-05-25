Nez Perce tribal member Gary Dorr paddles in a dugout canoe Tuesday with a student from Palouse Prairie Charter School along the Snake River at Boyer Park & Marina near Colfax. “We want to bring more community knowledge about our historic culture and that we still have rights here,” Dorr said.
featured
Photos: Furthering knowledge, history and culture
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region