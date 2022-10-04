The Washington Department of Transportation raises the Blue Bridge between Clarkston and Lewiston on Monday after a day of checkup maintenance on the draw bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. WDOT, along with some private consultants, will be conducting their sixth year frequency maintenance report on the iconic draw bridge for the entire week, which is federally mandated every six years by the Federal Highway Administration.
The Washington Department of Transportation raises the Blue Bridge between Clarkston and Lewiston on Monday after a day of checkup maintenance on the draw bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. WDOT, along with some private consultants, will be conducting their sixth year frequency maintenance report on the iconic draw bridge for the entire week, which is federally mandated every six years by the Federal Highway Administration.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Washington Department of Transportation employees and private consultants inspects the counter weight cables of the Blue Bridge on Monday morning.
The Washington Department of Transportation raises the Interstate Bridge (known locally as the Blue Bridge) between Clarkston and Lewiston on Monday after a day of checkup maintenance on the draw bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. WDOT, along with some private consultants, will be conducting maintenance reports on the iconic draw bridge for the entire week, which is required every six years by the Federal Highway Administration.