Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 10:17 am
An eagle takes off from a power pole Tuesday near the Elks Lodge in Lewiston.
LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist.
If Idaho parents truly wanted scarce state tax dollars drained away from public schools they believed were failing their children and invested in private academies, you’d hear a constant buzz of interest at school gatherings, parents’ groups and school board meetings.
An eagle takes off from a power pole nearby the Elks Lodge Tuesday in Lewiston.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deliver the Tribune
Beat the experts, and win $50, by picking winners in this year's bowl games.
The region's best source for events, arts, culture ... everything.
Digital archives: 1877 to present
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Travel safe with road and snow reports
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Sorry, an error occurred.
This afternoon newsletter keeps readers informed on the latest developments related to coronavirus.
The Lewiston Tribune recently launched a new afternoon newsletter featuring stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.