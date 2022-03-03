Swamped out

Zach Wilkinson/TribuneA water-submerged home plate is seen at a flooded softball field Wednesday afternoon in Potlatch. Moderate flooding is expected this week around Potlatch and Moscow, with more rainshowers expected on the Palouse and elsewhere late Wednesday and early this morning, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Rivers that could rise this week include Paradise Creek in Moscow; the Palouse River near Potlatch; St. Joe River at St. Maries and Calder; and Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo, according to the NWS.

