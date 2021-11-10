Rainwater reflections

A woman walks through Brackenbury Square on Tuesday in Lewiston, reflected in the puddles of water between fallen ginkgo tree leaves in a photo taken by holding the camera upside-down.

 August Frank/Tribune

