One dead, two injured after collision on Levee Bypass

First responders attend to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on the northwest corner of the Levee Bypass in Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, the driver of a 2002 BMW 525, Ryan Querciagrossa, 35, of Clarkston, was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger of the BMW, Corey Fitzgerald, 30, of Asotin, was wearing a seat belt and was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of a 2019 Toyota RAV4, Ryan Paris, 25, of Clarkston, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to St. Joe’s with injuries. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, according to the news release. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the LPD at (208) 746-0171. The crash, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, closed traffic on the Levee Bypass for four hours.

 August Frank/Tribune

