The Moscow Police Department will soon have its new drug-sniffing dog on staff.
The K9, named Ragnar, flew back to Moscow on Friday with his handler, Cpl. Ryan Snyder, after five weeks of training in Indiana.
“While there, the two got to know one another and perfected their drug-sniffing skills,” the Moscow Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
The Moscow City Council approved the new drug detection dog program in September. During an April Moscow Chamber of Commerce event, Chief James Fry said the dog will help the department curb the recent rise in drug cases.