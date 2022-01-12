Enjoying the snow

Grace Sheppard, right, throws a snowball at Julie Bieker Bender, with the Lewiston High School SPARC and GREAT programs, as they and others take advantage of the snow recently for some sledding, building snowmen and having snowball fights along the hillside at the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. Bieker Bender said the SPARC and GREAT programs aim to teach life skills to young adults with special needs, including ways to engage in recreation in the community, making a day of sledding ideal for those in the group.

 August Frank/Tribune

