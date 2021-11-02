Julia leads her owner, Halle Kincaid, under a playground structure Monday at Sunset Park as Kincaid and Kellen Crawford try walking their cat for the first time. The pair wanted to give Julia, a former barn cat, more outside time. Crawford said he feels bad for her being cooped up in their small apartment most of the day.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Leaves?
You voted: