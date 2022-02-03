A man jogs across Main Street in Lewiston on Wednesday evening as a light snow falls. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday morning that said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could get 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday evening and into this morning, while the Palouse could see 2 to 3 inches.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
How many times have you had COVID-19?
You voted: