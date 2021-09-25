The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Friday that certain people are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster doses will be available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is being administered. Also, Public Health will be holding community booster clinics at its Lewiston office beginning next week, with a walk-in clinic scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Thursday.
Those seeking a booster shot will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.
To be eligible, people must have received their second Pfizer dose at least six months before and be in one of these categories: people 65 years or older; residents of long-term care facilities; people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions; people ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk; people ages 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission because of the type of work they do (including teachers and health care workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting.
There are currently no booster shots for those who got the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.
One virus death was reported in north central Idaho on Friday. It was a Nez Perce County woman in her 50s.
There were 10 virus deaths reported during the work week in north central Idaho, which comes after there were 18 deaths in the five-county area during the week of Sept. 13-17.
Friday also saw 105 new infections reported, including 29 in Whitman County, 27 in Latah County and 24 in Nez Perce County.
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert on Friday announced a new order requiring the public to wear masks in all city-owned facilities.
He also issued an advisory proclamation encouraging community members and businesses to do their part to help prevent and reduce the spread of the virus.
The proclamation encourages people to get vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors when they cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from those not in their household, and frequently wash their hands.
“Let’s set aside our political differences and beliefs to unite as a community, to make the choice to do our part to protect ourselves, our community members, to support our community partners and businesses, and to keep our kids in school,” Lambert said in a statement.
Also Friday, the Latah County Office of the Department of Motor Vehicles announced it was closed until further notice because of COVID-19 protocols. Those with urgent DMV needs were urged to utilize DMV offices in other counties.
The Lewiston School District reported eight new cases Friday — four among students and four among staff. The district has 39 active cases and 166 total cases since the start of the school year.