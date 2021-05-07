The nonprofit Petco Love awarded the Whitman County Humane Society a $5,000 grant Wednesday to care for kittens.
“With kitten season upon us, this grant will help us save the many kittens that come to our facility, often from barns and fields around Whitman County,” Annie Lindsey, WCHS foster program director, said in a news release. “We are excited to have these funds which will provide resources to nurture animals in need into better health and prepare them for adoption.”
Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, is awarding grants to hundreds of organizations to save animals around the country.