Personal watercraft collide in Snake River

Two personal watercraft crashed into each other on the Snake River Saturday afternoon, both men were able to swim ashore at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston, one sustained minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital.
Reilly H. Williams and Skyler D. Olsen were on Wave Runners heading down river toward the confluence when Olsen, thinking he was far ahead of Williams, decided to spin around on the Wave Runner. Williams thought Olsen was far enough away from him, but he struck Olsen’s Wave Runner, T-boning it, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Cpl. Jason Brown said.
After the crash, both men swam to the levee near Kiwanis Park, where a Nez Perce County deputy and Lewiston Police officer were waiting to assist them. Both Williams and Olsen were wearing life jackets, Brown said.
Clarkston Fire Department put a boat in the water, but the two men had already swam ashore by then on the Idaho side of the river. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Asotin County Fire Department also put boats in the water. Lewiston Fire sent an ambulance, but both men refused transport, Brown said.
The incident is under investigation by the Nez Perce County Marine Division.