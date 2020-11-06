OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal vehicle wreck that happened at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at milepost 1.5 on Bobbitt Bench Road.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was traveling south on Bobbitt Bench Road when it left the right side of the roadway and rolled about 570 feet before coming to rest.
The name of the victim was not released Thursday evening pending notification of next of kin, Sheriff Chris Goetz said. No further information was immediately available.