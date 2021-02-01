A person was killed Sunday in a vehicle crash on Vollmer Road in Lewiston.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a side-by-side was traveling north on Vollmer Road about 2:44 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a curve. The side-by-side exited the roadway on the right shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries at the scene, the state police reported.
The victim of the crash has not been named, pending notification of next of kin, the state police said. The accident remains under investigation.
Both the state police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.