LAPWAI — A person was arrested Friday night following a shooting on Main Street in Lapwai, according to a news release from the Nez Perce Tribe.
A call reporting the shooting was placed to Whitcom dispatch at about 10:57 p.m. Friday. One person was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect was arrested, according to the news release.
Nez Perce County, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Idaho State Police and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the call, according to the release.
The case is under investigation, and no other information was available at press time Saturday night.