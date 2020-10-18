TUMWATER, Wash. — A person is in jail after a Washington State Patrol aircraft was hit with a laser light over Tumwater.
KING-TV reported the aircraft was helping locate an elderly man Thursday who had wandered away from caregivers when it happened. That man was found Friday morning, according to Tumwater police.
It’s the latest incident of a dangerous practice that can have serious consequences, officials said.
Lasers can blind a pilot temporarily, making them unable to see their instruments, and even lead to permanent eye damage.
Disrupting a pilot is considered a serious threat to air safety.