Permit granted to Boys and Girls Clubs

The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission gave its enthusiastic approval Wednesday to a conditional-use permit application by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley to operate on the eastern portion of the former Lewiston High School property.
The club recently completed the purchase from the Lewiston School District. The district will continue its ownership of the main high school building to the west.
A conditional-use permit is necessary because the uses proposed by the club aren’t allowed outright in the medium-density residential zone where the 7.19-acre property sits. But commissioners and several local residents who submitted letters for Wednesday’s public hearing voiced strong support for the permit, which will allow the before- and after-school programs, classes, athletics and other activities the club has provided for the last 75 years.
“It looks like a great thing,” Commissioner Richard Kremer said. “I’ve never seen anything that would be more harmonious to the previous use.”
Neighbor Scott Corbitt, who lives across Eighth Avenue from the property, testified that he has been a coach for the club and a participant in numerous other activities. Corbitt said he and other neighbors are ready to welcome the club because they support its mission and respect the commitment it has to maintaining its properties.
But another nearby resident, Robin Watkins, did voice some concerns via an email to the commission, including increased traffic after 3 p.m. and, on weekends, large crowds for soccer games and unsightly portable toilets.
Commissioner Joan Hunter asked if the various one-way streets around the former high school property will be converted back to two-way traffic. Pat Severance in the city’s engineering division said Public Works would prefer two-way, but is delaying a final decision until the club’s plans solidify and its traffic flow needs are known.
According to the permit application by Executive Director Jon Evans, the club will utilize Booth Hall in a similar manner to its existing clubhouse on Burrell Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards, which hosts a slew of youth programs and athletic activities. The high school’s former automotive shop and associated classrooms will be converted to a Christian school, while the former machine shop will become storage and additional activity space. The former wood shop will be used as an activity space as well.
The outdoor areas, including the sports fields and tennis courts on the southern portion of the property, will be reserved for club use first. Community access will be available when the areas aren’t being used by the club, according to the application.
The application also states that typical club operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, with some additional use in the evenings and weekends for athletic programs. It predicted less activity than when the spaces and buildings were being used for the high school, however, including vehicle traffic.
It pledges that landscaping will be maintained, while improvements are planned to building interiors to better suit club activities. There will also be upgrades and repairs to the roofs, plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems in addition to the interior space remodeling, and parking lot improvements are planned.
All the planned future uses will be “in harmony” with the Normal Hill neighborhood, and help increase public health and safety by providing a safe environment for the city’s youth, according to the application. Using, maintaining and improving the site will also help mitigate some of the community blight that has arisen in recent years with the appearance of several unoccupied commercial buildings, Evans wrote.
“In that Boys and Girls club programming is often considered an extension of the school day, this fits perfectly within how the space was used previously,” the application states.
At Wednesday’s commission meeting, Evans said the club will start operations in the southern-most buildings while improvements to Booth Hall are completed. He said the long-term plan is to make Booth Hall the club’s center of operations.
City staff in the Community Development Department will now draft a reasoned statement for eventual commission approval that will finalize the conditional-use permit.
