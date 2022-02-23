People of all ages can attend an ice skating event that will accommodate those with special needs.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the LC Ice Arena, 1521 Sixth Ave. N. in Lewiston. It will provide assistance to those with special needs including physical, developmental, visually challenged, hearing impaired, burn survivors and wounded warriors. Skaters should plan to arrive 15 minutes before their session to check in and put skates on. Masks and social distancing are recommended at the event.
Registration packets, which are available by contacting Courageous Kids Climbing on its Facebook page, need to be returned by Friday.
The event is through the Courageous Kids Climbing, an Idaho nonprofit that provides opportunities for children with special needs. The event is also sponsored by the Clearwater River Casino to help reduce the cost for attendance.