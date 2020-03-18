People from across the Pacific Northwest queued up electronically to offer oral comments on the federal government’s draft plan to balance the needs of salmon and steelhead with the services provided by the Snake and Columbia rivers on Tuesday.
The meeting, organized by the Army Corps of Engineer, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration, was scheduled to be held at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston but was moved to a teleconference instead to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The agencies released their draft environmental impact statement on the Columbia River Hydropower System late last month. In it, the agencies looked at breaching the four lower Snake River dams and said doing so would lead to the best chances at recovery of threatened and endangered Snake River steelhead, spring and summer chinook, fall chinook and sockeye salmon.
But they also said breaching would be too expensive because it would end barge transportation between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities and require new sources of power generation to replace lost hydropower production at the dams.
The agencies chose as their preferred alternative a plan that makes incremental changes to current efforts centered around spilling water at the dams to speed the migration of juvenile fish and reduce their encounters with turbines and fish bypass systems.
Commenters were largely split into two camps — those supportive of the dams and thus supportive of the document, and those who said the four lower Snake River dams should be breached.
Kurt Miller, executive director of Northwest River Partners, an industry trade group consisting of power interests, municipalities and ports, said salmon are in trouble up and down the West Coast and need help. But he also said the Pacific Northwest needs a clean, reliable and affordable electrical grid, especially as it grapples with the coronavirus. He cited projections in the draft EIS that found replacing power produced at Snake River dams with carbon-free renewable sources could cost $1 billion a year and increased electric bills by an average of 25 percent.
“We cannot pretend that a 25 percent rate increase is something that most people can afford,” Miller said
Others like Toby Wyatt, fishing outfitter from Clarkston, and Coby Blair, a fishing guide from Riggins, said the fish are in trouble and cannot afford small, incremental changes. Wyatt said the river is rife with predators and moves too slowly because of the dams.
“This preferred alternative does not do enough. We need to do more. We need to reduce predators and we need to keep that water moving,” said Wyatt. “We need to put these fish first — it’s just time. We need to recover these fish. The science is there, it just keeps getting ignored.”
Aaron Lieberman, executive director of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, faulted the document for giving short shrift to the economics of sport fishing.
“The action agencies’ plan details the impacts (positive and negative, across the different alternatives) on other industries, including agriculture, subsidized barging, and power generation, Idaho’s outfitters, guides and rural fishing communities were literally and completely ignored from the impact analysis.”
But others like Leslie Druffel, a member of an extended wheat farming family on the Palouse, and Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said the dams are critical to the region’s rural economies and keeping them is the right move.
Druffel said barging is the least carbon-intensive way for growers to get their crops to coastal ports and said reducing water pollution, especially in the greater Seattle area, would do more to help the fish than breaching the dams. She noted farmers have worked to improve habitat for fish and wildlife and said “we expect similar actions to be made by all businesses.”
Shinn said the government’s preferred alternative will work but dam breaching will not.
“The people of the Pacific Northwest need these dams, they need the power and they need the ecosystem preserved.”
The draft EIS is open to public comment through April 13 and is available for review at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/CRSO/.
