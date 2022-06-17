TACOMA — The Tallon family came to Titlow Beach about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday looking for a live octopus.
Three-year-old Declan was particularly eager to see one. His 5-year old sister Parker and his mom, Madelyn, had spotted a sand dollar-sized octopus and a larger one being eaten by a seagull on a previous shore walk the two of them did; but neither he, his father, Mitch, nor his 5-month-old brother Bennett had ever seen an eight-tentacled sea creature in the wild.
“That’s what he’s been talking about all morning,” Madelyn said. “He’s been trying to see one.”
The family, like others across Pierce County, decided to go to Titlow when they found out a unique lunar position in the moon’s 18.6-year orbit around the Earth would lead to some abnormally low Puget Sound tides Wednesday morning and afternoon. As a Lakewood local and Tacoma native, Madelyn knew this particular beach would offer many opportunities for their children to observe marine life.
“I grew up right here off of Sunset, and this was the beach we came to all the time,” Madelyn said. “It’s just rockier and has more natural tide pools.”
Parents trickled in over the next hour with curious children searching for surprises. The Tallon children wandered along the shore, spotting bright-red crabs and clams that squirted water above their heads. But neither they nor their parents spotted an octopus.
Then, around 11:30 a.m., News Tribune photographer Tony Overman and I were walking north when Overman suddenly stopped and said, “Check it out!” Just next to us, about 30 feet inland from the shoreline, lay a sprawling translucent octopus. Knowing that the Tallons had been looking for an octopus all morning, we called them over to take a look at the sea creature.
“Can you see its tentacles, Parker?” Madelyn said as her daughter stared at the animal. “They’re scared of us, remember.”
To prevent the octopus from being eaten, Madelyn and Mitch decided to transport the animal back to the water. Madelyn nudged the creature into a neon green plastic sand bucket, in the process getting her hand stuck to one of its tentacles.
“I don’t know how to get him off now that he’s holding onto me,” Madelyn said. “He’s kind of giving me a high-five, I think.”
Even in the bucket, the octopus stayed attached to the Madelyn’s hand until the family reached the seashore. Once at the water, Madelyn, Parker and Bennett each made gentle attempts to release it back into the water. The creature, no longer attached to anyone’s hand, remained in the bucket throughout most of the attempts but eventually chose to return to the Sound.
To Madelyn, tide-pool experiences like Wednesday’s serve as a reason to be both grateful for a shared family memory and a warning about the impact of humans on the Sound’s marine life.
“I notice way less wild animals,” she said. “Like we used to come and there were sea anemones everywhere.”
While climate change, pollution and invasive species threaten the Sound’s biodiversity at a macro level, Madelyn knows individuals can also do harm to animals. It is one reason why she and Mitch trained their children on how to interact with the wildlife before they came to Titlow.
“The kids have grown up learning the rules of like anything you flip over you put back to maintain the environment and maintain their space,” she said. “We try to enjoy it but leave it.”
Pierce County residents had another opportunity to see the unusually low Sound tides Thursday afternoon. According to Tide-Forecast.com, the waters were receding all throughout the day until they reached their lowest levels around 1 p.m.
“We are really, really excited to look for some octopus,” said Zachary Hawn, the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium conservation engagement coordinator. “They are usually found a little bit lower in the tide line, so we’re hoping for some octopus, some moon snails, and some other fish that are a little harder to see when the tide is higher like mossy head warbonnets and northern clean fish.”
