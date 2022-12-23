BOISE — In early August, a group of rafters was floating down the busy Boise River when a person jumped off an overhanging bridge and landed on the back end of a raft.
The individual was performing a back flip off the Baybrook Bridge near Parkcenter Boulevard when he crashed into the raft, injuring an adult male and his son.
The incident hospitalized the two individuals, who were pulled from the river by nearby Boise Fire Department members. The first responders did not get the name of the male who jumped from the bridge and then left the scene, however.
The victims now have filed a tort claim against the city of Boise and the Fire Department, seeking in excess of $100,000. Tort claims in Idaho are necessary precursors to litigation and give involved agencies 90 days from the date filed to accept or deny the claim. If a claim is denied or not responded to, the claimant may sue.
Jay Alcala suffered a serious injury to his head and one knee, and has mental and emotional trauma, according to the claim. He has undergone medical treatment for his injuries and likely will require further surgery and treatment on the injured knee, the claim says.
Alcala’s son suffered bone bruising and emotional trauma, according to the claim, and Alcala’s fiancée, Machelle Siegel, observed the incident and suffered from emotional distress.
The claim, filed on Dec. 16 and obtained by the Idaho Statesman, is asking for more than $100,000 for the cost of medical treatment, alleged negligence on the part of the Boise Fire Department for not obtaining the jumper’s name, and potential violations of federal or state law.