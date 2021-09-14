KOOSKIA — The Penniless Arcade afternoon of free entertainment and games will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School here.
Activities include face painting, cake walks, three-legged races, Frisbee games, sack races and more. This is a free, family-friendly event, but children 13 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. A van from the Teen Center in Kamiah will leave at 12:45 p.m. for those who need a ride.
Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 743-0392 or email uylcbailey@gmail.com.