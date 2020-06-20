For the first time since World War II, the Pendleton Round-Up won’t be held this year — but Lewiston’s rodeo is still in the chute and planning to ride.
According to the East Oregonian newspaper, Pendleton Round-Up officials tried to put together a plan that would allow them to hold the famous rodeo and meet Oregon’s COVID-19 requirements, but ultimately decided it was not possible.
Along with Walla Walla and Kennewick, the Pendleton Round-Up is the third of the Big Four rodeos to have been canceled this year, leaving only the Lewiston Roundup still on the schedule.
“We are still working forward with our plan to have the event in September,” said Willie Deibel, president of the Lewiston Roundup Board of Directors. “We are keeping in contact with our local health officials and making sure we are a partner in this and working with them to ensure the safety of our community.”
Deibel said a spike in COVID-19 cases or a change in Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s reopening protocols could derail plans for the Sept. 9-12 rodeo.