BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton sees the college’s smallness as an asset, but she doesn’t see why it should result in smaller paychecks for its staff.

Pemberton made her case during LCSC’s budget presentation to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, highlighting the institution’s accomplishments and calling for more funding for salaries and maintenance costs. LCSC made a total general fund request of around $21.1 million.

