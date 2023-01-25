BOISE — Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton sees the college’s smallness as an asset, but she doesn’t see why it should result in smaller paychecks for its staff.
Pemberton made her case during LCSC’s budget presentation to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, highlighting the institution’s accomplishments and calling for more funding for salaries and maintenance costs. LCSC made a total general fund request of around $21.1 million.
“We have a salary problem,” Pemberton told JFAC committee members. “The average K-12 teacher makes more than an instructor or assistant professor at Lewis-Clark State College. That’s a problem.”
With the governor’s proposed increase in teacher pay, the average Idaho K-12 teacher salary would go to $61,165, she said. Average pay for instructors at LCSC is $49,838 and $55,230 for assistant professors.
She urged support of K-12 teacher pay, but said teaching at a college comes with requirements to have graduate degrees and thus faculty members have likely incurred more educational debt and delayed entering the workforce.
“They are the least able to make less, and yet they do,” Pemberton said.
Personnel costs make up between 60% and 70% of annual expenses, she said, and of those costs, 57% is paid for with state funds.
She said that with last year’s state appropriations, the college has made progress in an attempt to narrow the gap between its staff salaries and other four-year institutions in Idaho. She compared current pay to Idaho sister school average data for 2022.
“Just because you’re smaller, doesn’t mean you should automatically make less,” she said. “Just because you’re serving students that have higher financial need, doesn’t mean you should make less.”
The average salary for an assistant professor at other Idaho four-year schools is $74,340, which is $19,000 more than at LCSC, according to her presentation.
Pemberton urged the budget writers to support the governor’s recommended 4% increase in state employee pay.
She also supported Gov. Brad Little’s proposal to make a one-time transfer of about $24.9 million from the general fund and $75 million from the In-Demand Careers Fund to the Permanent Building Fund, which would help pay for higher education facilities projects. As part of request, LCSC would receive more than $6 million in total.
About $3.53 million from the building fund would go toward remodeling the Sam Glenn Complex to “provide a safer environment for career and technical education programs and student support services,” according to the Legislative Budget Book.
Another $1.36 million would go to the college to increase capacity at a dormitory by 20 beds for nursing students to have a “learning and living community,” and $1.3 million would pay to build out offices, classrooms and a computer lab at Clearwater Hall for workforce training and overflow classes.
Little’s budget recommendation also includes $370,000 for LCSC for flexible spending, this is meant to give universities the ability to make adjustments for inflation in employee pay and occupancy costs. The college is planning to use $342,900 of that for cybersecurity and other technology needs, and $143,300 to boost employee compensation.
Pemberton highlighted the college’s affordability and that there have been no inflationary increases in the more than four years she has been president. Nearly 80% of its students are Idaho residents, and many of them are first-generation college students and nearly half are eligible for federal Pell Grants, she said.
Its nursing program is top-ranked in Idaho, Pemberton said, and still has more capacity, while other nursing programs in the state are full. She said the college has partnered with the state’s two-year schools to make transferring from their program into LCSC’s four-year nursing program more seamless.
She also noted the gains the college made through last year’s appropriations, including hiring an adult learning coordinator, partnering with the Department of Correction to teach classes to incarcerated people, and investing in the Schweitzer CTE Center.
Pemberton said in her presentation that the college is seeing more degree-seeking, first-year students and more residential students. During a portion of this fall semester, 22 students were placed in a local hotel because there wasn’t enough student housing, she said.
She lauded the college’s high ranking for adult learners, online social work, nursing and radiographic science.
“We’re small,” Pemberton said, “but we’re mighty.”
Besides Pemberton, the leaders of Boise State and Idaho State also made presentations to JFAC on Tuesday. University of Idaho President Scott Green is scheduled to appear before the committee Friday.
Boise State’s Tromp grilled by lawmakers
Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
The state’s largest university is requesting $124,706,900 from the state general fund this year.
Additionally, Tromp supported the governor’s proposed 4% increase of state employee compensation, which she said “will help us retain our most valuable asset, our employees.”
Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, repeatedly questioned Tromp about a newly created position at the university with the title “vice provost for inclusion and belonging.” The position, which has not yet been filled, will be tasked with “leading and coordinating the efforts in Academic Affairs to support a richly diverse, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, and faculty,” the university website states.
Adams noted that in 2021, the Legislature cut $2.5 million from the higher education budget to remove “social justice spending” at BSU, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho.
He said he didn’t feel the action had “any demonstrated effect.”
Adams said that he found a number of employee positions with descriptions that related to “diversity, equity and inclusion.”
“What is the intent of having so many of that genre of employee?” Adams asked.
Tromp said the position is designed to improve success of all students, including rural and first-generation ones.
Tromp gave as an example a faculty member who may be coming from a large East Coast city who may not be prepared to teach students from rural communities.
“We want to retain our students, increase their academic success, and this role will help us do that,” she said.
She and university Provost John Buckwalter did not have salary information for the position when questioned by Adams.
Rep. Wendy Horman questioned why there was a large fee increase recently.
“It’s well known that this Legislature is concerned about the affordability of college education in Idaho, and I think some of us were very caught off guard by the extent to which fees were increased,” Horman said.
Tromp said that students voted to increase technology fees to support “flexible models of education” as well as additional fees to improve access to mental health support.
She also faced questions about how much the university pays to speakers, from Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, who noted the recent appearance by author Ibram X Kendi. Herndon also asked for spending on Boise State Public Radio, which is rolled into the university’s budget.
She did not immediately have the information available for committee members.
Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, asked for details on requests for one-time funding on replacement of equipment and items.
The university requested an additional $1.85 million for the replacement of vehicles, lab equipment, floor care, audio visual equipment and computer equipment, according to the budget book. Another $1.42 million request was made for forklifts, trucks, tools, photocopiers and lawn equipment.
“Those numbers are huge,” Tanner said. “I mean, how many vehicles are we actually trying to purchase? And what are we actually trying to do with this money?”
As part of the university’s request, BSU asked for $445,400 in general funds for “general inflation,” according to the Legislative Budget Book, and another $128,900 for “contract inflation for the increased cost of library subscriptions.”
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.