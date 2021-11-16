BOISE — Seventy percent of Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ colleagues voted to censure her Monday for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House.
On a 49-19 vote, the House accepted a House Ethics Committee report which unanimously concluded that Giddings, R-White Bird, acted inappropriately when she posted a link on her Facebook page to an online news story that publicly named the 19-year-old House intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
The vote came at the end of a passionate, two-hour debate, during which Giddings maintained her innocence, saying she only posted the link to make sure “both sides of the story” got out to the public.
“I would not have done anything different,” she said. “I think my intent was pure.”
It wasn’t immediately clear from legislative records when — or if — the House has previously censured one of its members.
Earlier this year the Ethics Committee unanimously recommended that Von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, be censured and suspended for the remainder of his term after the 38-year-old lawmakers acknowledged having what he described as consensual sex with the 19-year-old intern. However, he resigned before the full House could act on that recommendation.
In addition to being censured, Giddings was stripped of her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
Several members of the “liberty legislator” caucus debated in her defense.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, suggested the ethics committee process had been “weaponized” to go after Giddings, who will face House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, in next year’s lieutenant governor primary.
“Once an ethics complaint makes it to a public hearing, the committee ‘lawyers up’ and hires an attorney who acts like nothing more than a prosecutor,” Nate said. “That’s what we saw. We saw a lawyer asking prosecutorial-type questions.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, also suggested politics played a role in the committee’s recommendation.
“This report attacks the character of a veteran, a lieutenant colonel, a U.S. Air Force veteran in our body,” she said. “I want to share my concerns why I think attacking, impugning the motives of this war veteran is ridiculous.”
Scott noted that Giddings is a licensed pilot, a radio telephone operator and a scuba diver. She flew multiple missions in Afghanistan. She was awarded Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran award.
“This gal has traveled to 30 countries. She’s broken (power-lifting) world records and competed in triathlons,” Scott said. “That’s the type of caliber of the person we’re throwing under the bus, in my opinion.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said Giddings’ past actions weren’t germane to Monday’s discussion.
“It has nothing to do with whether the alleged conduct truly happened, and if it did, whether it constitutes conduct unbecoming,” he said.
Rep. James Ruchti, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, said lawmakers today have an obligation to former and future representatives to protect the integrity of the institution.
“The good lady (Giddings) knew better,” he said. “She’d been taught better, and she utterly failed when she made the decision to dox a 19-year-old intern.”
When the rape accusation against von Ehlinger first became public, Ruchti said, the “vast, vast majority” of House members chose to step back and let the ethics process address the matter.
Giddings, by contrast, “took it on herself to decide what happened — without having the police report, without really knowing what happened.”
More to the point, he said, disseminating the name of an alleged sexual assault victim “is just wrong,” Ruchti said. “The vast, vast majority of the members of this body didn’t need to be told it was wrong. We just knew that. When we heard what (Giddings) had done, we thought, ‘How could she do that?’ ”
Giddings said her only motivation in linking to the story was to defend due process.
“Due process is one of the foundations of biblical truth,” she said. “It’s one of the fundamental principles that our nation was founded upon. So when I saw only one side of the story (regarding von Ehlinger) out there, I wanted to know why.”
After reviewing the House ethics rules, she consulted with the Legislative Services Office and von Ehlinger’s attorney and was told the ethics complaint — as well as von Ehlinger’s written response — was a public record.
The complaint itself did not name the intern, but von Ehlinger’s response did. The Redoubt News story Giddings linked to included her name, as well as her photo.
“The reason I went to that article is it was the only one that shared the entire story,” Giddings said. “The ultimate issue is due process. When you’re going to assassinate someone’s character, due process says you gotta have both sides.”
Like her defenders, Giddings characterized the ethics complaint — which was signed by 16 Republicans and eight Democrats — as a politically motivated effort to discredit her. She’s taken that approach in several fundraising letters, trying to build up her campaign war chest for next year’s lieutenant governor race.
Giddings and Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, were the only representatives from north central Idaho to oppose the ethics committee report. Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; Caroline Troy, R-Genesee; and Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, supported the censure motion.
In the vernacular of the Legislature, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, “took a walk” Monday, meaning he stepped off the House floor and intentionally missed the vote.
Following the floor session, Shepherd noted he has a number of close ties with Giddings’ family. For example, her mother first hired him as a high school coach, a position that allowed him to lead his team to several state championships. He’s also friends with Giddings’ father, former Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings.
Given those close ties, he said, “if this were a trial there’s no way a judge would allow me to serve on the jury. So I chose to disqualify myself.”
