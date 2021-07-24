Peeking about the surface

August Frank/TribuneA turtle stays sneaky as it pokes only its eyes above the water in the pond under the bridge spanning the Levee Bypass in Lewiston recently. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high of 92 on Friday, and temperatures approaching triple digits are expected this weekend, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

