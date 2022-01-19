Pedestrian struck in December hit-and-run dies of his injuries

The 66-year-old pedestrian who was struck last month in a hit-and-run accident near the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park has died.
Lewiston police are still actively searching for a white four-door Dodge pickup that witnesses said hit Lewiston resident Duane Schmidt as he crossed Main Street toward the Jack in the Box around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 23. Schmidt died Thursday at the North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
Based on crash debris from the driver’s side headlight found at the scene, police have determined the suspect vehicle may be a 2006 Dodge pickup truck with aftermarket headlights.
Medics initially transported Schmidt to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with information may contact Detective Sgt. Jason Leavitt at (208) 746-0171.