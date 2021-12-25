BOISE — A 68-year-old Caldwell pedestrian is dead after a car crossed over the oncoming lane of traffic onto the sidewalk and struck him, according to Idaho State Police.
Around 2:46 p.m. Thursday, a 42-year-old man from Caldwell driving a sedan south on S. Indiana Avenue near East Ustick Road “crossed over the northbound lane and onto the sidewalk,” according to a news release.
The driver hit a 68-year-old Caldwell man on foot who was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The driver was wearing a seat belt.
State police are investigating the collision. Authorities have not identified the pedestrian or the driver.