PASCO — A 72-year-old woman from Peck was taken to a hospital after being involved in a wreck here Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Sally A. Kelly was driving a 1996 Toyota Tercel southbound on U.S. Highway 395 and was crossing the Columbia River via the Pioneer Memorial Bridge. A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban slowed for traffic, and the Tercel failed to slow down and struck the Suburban from behind, according to a WSP news release.
Kelly, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. No condition report on her was available Thursday evening.
The five people in the Suburban were uninjured, according to the news release.