A Peck woman was sentenced in 2nd District Court at Lewiston on Thursday for her role in the abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Susan M. Lopp, 57, was given a withheld judgment and placed on five years of probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleading guilty in November to the felony that occurred in August.
Lopp was originally charged with sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, both felonies, in the case that also involved her boyfriend, Donald W. Joyal, 59, of Peck. Joyal was charged with rape, two counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult and has a jury trial scheduled to begin Jan. 25.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies allege Lopp and Joyal laced the woman’s food, drinks and cigarettes with methamphetamine against her will and forced the woman to have three-way sex with them in the fall of 2019.
Lopp will not have to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. She will have to pay fines and court costs of $745.50.