A Peck woman pleaded innocent to forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, and will have her case decided by a jury.
Susan M. Lopp, 57, was charged in August with the felonies, along with her boyfriend, Donald W. Joyal, 59, of Peck, for allegedly sexually abusing a woman confined to a wheelchair. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill set the trial for Dec. 7. Joyal’s trial was set for Jan. 25, 2021, last month.
Lopp pleaded innocent to the charges Thursday in 2nd District Court in Lewiston through the video conferencing software Zoom.
Nez Perce County deputies allege Lopp and Joyal laced the woman’s food, drinks and cigarettes with methamphetamine against her will, and Joyal and Lopp forced the woman to have three-way sex with them in the fall of 2019. Joyal is also charged with rape and three other felonies for allegedly raping the woman several times between 2018 and this year.
Lopp was released from jail on her own recognizance Sept. 23 after being in jail since her arrest Aug. 7. Joyal remains in Nez Perce County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult is 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.