A Peck woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Susan M. Lopp, 57, entered her plea Tuesday in 2nd District Court in Lewiston and will be sentenced Jan. 7 by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill.
Lopp was originally charged with forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult in August for allegedly sexually abusing a woman confined to a wheelchair. Lopp and her boyfriend, Donald W. Joyal, 59, of Peck, were both charged in the case.
Joyal was charged with rape, two counts of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object and sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult in the case and has a jury trial scheduled to begin Jan. 25 with 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie presiding.
Nez Perce County deputies allege Lopp and Joyal laced the woman’s food, drinks and cigarettes with methamphetamine against her will and forced the woman to have three-way sex with them in the fall of 2019. Joyal’s charges include several alleged rapes of the woman between 2018 and this year, court records said.
The maximum penalty for sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Idaho is 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.