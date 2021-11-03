A 60-year-old woman from Peck died Tuesday morning when the car she was driving was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Lewiston’s Normal Hill neighborhood, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Linda Dupuis was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was released by Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua T. Hall.
At about 9:23 a.m., Dupuis’ 2015 silver Honda Civic was traveling north on Eighth Street when a 2007 blue Pontiac G6 sedan, which was speeding west on Ninth Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Honda on the passenger’s side, according to the news release.
Both cars careened westbound on Ninth Avenue and were severely damaged. The Honda struck a large tree and the Pontiac spun sideways and struck an unoccupied 2014 Kia Forte that was parked along the road. The Kia was also pushed into an unoccupied 2003 white Nissan parked along the road.
Dupuis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The driver of the Pontiac had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Several blocks of Ninth Avenue and Eighth Street were blocked for about three hours while first responders investigated the crash.
The Lewiston Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Team responded to the scene of the crash.
Anyone who has information about the incident and who hasn’t spoken to police is asked to call Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.