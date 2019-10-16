PECK — A Peck man sustained severe injuries after being struck by an unidentified suspect.
The 53-year-old man was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene on Monday, according to Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office reported. The man’s name was withheld until potential charges are filed against the suspect.
The Peck man showed up at his home with a large head wound, and he vomited and coughed up blood. The man identified the suspect who hit him, but officers had not contacted the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon. The Peck man sustained internal bleeding, broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, according to reports.
Deputies are attempting to follow up with the suspect, but no arrests have been made.