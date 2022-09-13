GRANGEVILLE — A 24-year-old Peck man who pleaded guilty in May to a reduced felony charge of voluntary manslaughter was sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary by 2nd District Judge John Judge.

Chase W. Chandler was charged in connection with the Sept. 26, 2021, death of Wayne M. Hodges, 24, of Orofino. Chandler had originally been charged with second-degree murder.

